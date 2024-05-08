Tom Selleck Recalls Being Told To Dance With Princess Diana For The Most Interesting Reason

Tom Selleck recalled an epic moment in which he was asked to dance with Princess Diana because someone from the royal family demanded it.

Selleck opened up about the experience within the pages of his memoir, “You Never Know,” and said the Princess Of Wales had shared two dances with none other than John Travolta that night, and the royal representative wanted to curb rumors from starting about them being involved. Selleck said the female approached him and told him to cut in, to take the spotlight off Travolta, according to Fox News. Selleck joked about how challenging it was for him to step in because Travolta is such a skilled dancer.

Selleck said he was one of just three actors invited to the state dinner at the White House in November 1985. He noted that President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, and Clint Eastwood were also in attendance at the elegant affair.

He recalled shuffling from the dinner area to the East Room for music and dancing, and at one point, Diana began to dance with Travolta. Selleck said he and Eastwood were not on the dance floor at the time.

Selleck said a woman “speaking very rapidly,” rushed over to him and gave him specific, rushed instructions to take over on the dance floor.

“Mr. Travolta and the princess are dancing for a second time together. We can’t have that,” she said, according to Fox News.

He went on to write the details in his memoir, saying the representative said, “We don’t want to start rumors, do we?” as she introduced her proposed solution.

“Mr. Selleck, you must step in and replace him,” she said.

Selleck noted his response was, “I’M NOT CUTTING IN ON JOHN TRAVOLTA!”

“She was not happy. ‘Very well. The next dance, come with me,'” Selleck said.

According to his writing, Selleck said he took the next dance with Princess Diana.

He noted that he was especially thankful that “it was a slow number.”

Selleck said he was nervous about the experience.

He admitted he had not been “schooled in ballroom dancing,” according to Fox News.

He jokingly said he did have one reservation — he “was not going to dip the Princess of Wales.” (RELATED: Tom Selleck Admits To Not Being As Well-Off As Fans Might Think)

“Princess Diana was lovely, and there was a very shy quality about her in spite of her being well-schooled in the art of conversation,” he said.

“I gotta say she seemed to be having the time of her life. I was relieved she talked most of the time. Let’s just say it was not my finest hour as a conversationalist,” he wrote in his book, according to Fox News.