Tom Selleck Recalls Being Told To Dance With Princess Diana For The Most Interesting Reason

PRINCESS DIANA ARRIVES AT ROYAL GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

BRITAIN

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Tom Selleck recalled an epic moment in which he was asked to dance with Princess Diana because someone from the royal family demanded it.

Selleck opened up about the experience within the pages of his memoir, “You Never Know,” and said the Princess Of Wales had shared two dances with none other than John Travolta that night, and the royal representative wanted to curb rumors from starting about them being involved.  Selleck said the female approached him and told him to cut in, to take the spotlight off Travolta, according to Fox News. Selleck joked about how challenging it was for him to step in because Travolta is such a skilled dancer.

Cast member of "Magnum PI" (L-R) Tom Selleck accepts the Hero award from actor Matthew McConaughey at the taping of the 7th annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles, California April 19, 2009. The awards show honors classic TV shows and will be telecast April 26 on the TV Land cable channel. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES ENTERTAINMENT)

Selleck said he was one of just three actors invited to the state dinner at the White House in November 1985. He noted that  President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, and Clint Eastwood were also in attendance at the elegant affair.

He recalled shuffling from the dinner area to the East Room for music and dancing, and at one point, Diana began to dance with Travolta. Selleck said he and Eastwood were not on the dance floor at the time.

Britain's Princess Diana leaves the VIP hall at Athens' international airport September 18. Diana left the airport by car for the funeral of Yannis Kalyviotis, a young man she met during one of her mercy visits to a London hospital. GREECE DIANA

Princess Diana and Prince Charles look in different directions, November 3, during a service held to commemorate the 59 British soldiers killed in action during the Korean War.
Britain’s Princess Diana and son Prince Harry during a Heads of State Ceremony in Hyde Park, in London, Britain, May 7, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actor John Travolta (L) and Australian singer Olivia Newton-John perform a song from their musical film "Grease" during a party at Paramount studios in Hollywood celebrating the DVD release of six classic musical films including "Grease," "Saturday Night Fever," "Flashdance," and "Footloose." This is the first time they performed songs from "Grease" since 1982. REUTERS/Fred Prouser FSP

Selleck said a woman “speaking very rapidly,” rushed over to him and gave him specific, rushed instructions to take over on the dance floor.

“Mr. Travolta and the princess are dancing for a second time together. We can’t have that,” she said, according to Fox News.

He went on to write the details in his memoir, saying the representative said, “We don’t want to start rumors, do we?” as she introduced her proposed solution.

“Mr. Selleck, you must step in and replace him,” she said.

Selleck noted his response was, “I’M NOT CUTTING IN ON JOHN TRAVOLTA!”

“She was not happy. ‘Very well. The next dance, come with me,'” Selleck said.

Actor Tom Selleck arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new Western film "Open Range" in Hollywood August 11, 2003. [Kevin Costner directed and stars in the film about a group of cowboys who are moving their cattle across the prairies of the west. The film, also stars Robert Duvall and Annette Bening and opens August 15 in the United States.]

Actor John Travolta smiles during the tapping of 'Last Call with Carson Daly' in New York, February 23, 2005. Travolta is promoting his new comedy film 'Be Cool' which opens March 4 in the United States. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira AF

Actor Tom Selleck arrives for the Tribeca Film Festival’s opening night screening of the 9/11 film ‘United 93’ in New York April 25, 2006.
According to his writing, Selleck said he took the next dance with Princess Diana.

He noted that he was especially thankful that “it was a slow number.”

Selleck said he was nervous about the experience.

He admitted he had not been “schooled in ballroom dancing,” according to Fox News.

He jokingly said he did have one reservation — he “was not going to dip the Princess of Wales.” (RELATED: Tom Selleck Admits To Not Being As Well-Off As Fans Might Think)

“Princess Diana was lovely, and there was a very shy quality about her in spite of her being well-schooled in the art of conversation,” he said.

“I gotta say she seemed to be having the time of her life. I was relieved she talked most of the time. Let’s just say it was not my finest hour as a conversationalist,” he wrote in his book, according to Fox News.