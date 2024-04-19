‘Pulp Fiction’ Cast Reunites For Movie’s 30th Anniversary

“Pulp Fiction” stars, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and Harvey Keitel reunited at the TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday for a 30th-anniversary screening of Quentin Tarantino‘s cult classic.

The stars gathered to discuss the way the film changed the landscape of cinema and the trajectory of their careers. “It changed cinema, so it’s almost hard to have it sink in,” Thurman said, according to Variety. “I feel like I’ve had an evolving and beautifully growing relationship with ‘Pulp Fiction’ all of my life. It changed cinema, and it changed every filmmaker I met since.”

The structure of the film, dialogue, and unforgettable characters cemented the film as one of the most recognized classics that paved the way for many other Hollywood films. The sheer impact of their cumulative work on the movie is not lost on the famous actors who starred in it.

“Quentin is one of those talents that changed the environment that we were working in with his huge talent,” Keitel said, according to Variety.

“His aesthetic force was so powerful that it had the power to change your direction, and we’re all here tonight for the same reason: we respect the art and the artist. God knows our country needs it now because of what’s going on in it,” he said.

Travolta reflected on how his career was in a lull at the time that Tarantino offered him the opportunity to star in the film.

“I had a great first chapter, and I was desperately looking for a second one,” he admitted, according to Variety.

“And [Quentin] took me to the moon and back. After that, it was mind-boggling, the opportunities that came my way. I mean, an actor can only fantasize about what happened after that for me,” he said.

“It was next level.”

Jackson soared to fame with the release of “Pulp Fiction,” and continues to stun in epic roles with no signs of slowing down. He spoke modestly about how “Pulp Fiction” impacted his acting career by saying, “I was floating along and doing well, and this film was a great boost to me, just working and doing it through the work,” he said, according to Variety. (RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Cancels ‘The Movie Critic’: REPORT)

Willis, who played the role of Butch Coolidge in “Pulp Fiction,” was notably absent from the reunion, as he battles frontotemporal dementia. His wife, Emma, and their daughter, Tallulah, attended the event in his place, to honor and celebrate Willis’ contributions to the film.