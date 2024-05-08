US

Another Day Of Tornadoes Hitting Multiple States

More tornadoes hit midwest

[Screenshot/Twitter/@CBSEveningNews]

Hailey Gomez General Assignment Reporter
Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms have broken out across Tennessee and Missouri on Wednesday, causing significant damage as the midwest has continued to be hit with storms.

Storms have reportedly caused damage throughout at least 10 states from Missouri to the Carolinas, with severe storms hitting Michigan just yesterday, according to The Washington Post. On Wednesday morning multiple strong tornadoes, hail and high winds hit Tennessee, causing significant damage to the areas in the Ozarks and the middle of the state, the outlet reported.

Following the National Weather Service’s declaration of a tornado emergency, a “large and extremely dangerous” storm passed through areas in Maury County. Nashville television affiliate, NewsChannel5, posted Wednesday evening on Twitter that three people were reportedly injured from the storm and taken to local emergency rooms. (RELATED: Videos Show Tornado Hitting Multiple States Causing Significant Damage)

Video footage posted to Twitter showed the massive storm grounding as it headed towards Spring Hill, Chapel Hill and Eagleville — all south of Nashville.

At one point during the tornado, debris was seen being lifted 20,000 feet in the air, The Washington Post reported. Reports confirmed tornadoes have also hit Missouri, but it is unclear if there is significant damage caused by the natural disaster.

At least one person has been declared dead in Tennessee and another person in North Carolina after trees crushed their vehicles, according to the Associated Press. Due to the impact, North Carolina’s Gaston County declared a state of emergency, with first responders working to clear roads of broken power lines and trees, as well as helping residents’, the outlet reported. Michigan, Indiana and Ohio were additionally hit by the twisters late Tuesday.