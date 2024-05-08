Another Day Of Tornadoes Hitting Multiple States

Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms have broken out across Tennessee and Missouri on Wednesday, causing significant damage as the midwest has continued to be hit with storms.

Storms have reportedly caused damage throughout at least 10 states from Missouri to the Carolinas, with severe storms hitting Michigan just yesterday, according to The Washington Post. On Wednesday morning multiple strong tornadoes, hail and high winds hit Tennessee, causing significant damage to the areas in the Ozarks and the middle of the state, the outlet reported.

Following the National Weather Service’s declaration of a tornado emergency, a “large and extremely dangerous” storm passed through areas in Maury County. Nashville television affiliate, NewsChannel5, posted Wednesday evening on Twitter that three people were reportedly injured from the storm and taken to local emergency rooms. (RELATED: Videos Show Tornado Hitting Multiple States Causing Significant Damage)

Maury Regional has confirmed with us some people were hurt by the tornado-warned storm and taken to the hospital. -3 people are with storm-related injuries at ER

-2 people came via ambulance

-1 was driven by someone We will keep updating when we know more. — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) May 9, 2024

Video footage posted to Twitter showed the massive storm grounding as it headed towards Spring Hill, Chapel Hill and Eagleville — all south of Nashville.

🚨#BREAKING: A tornado emergency was declared for a confirmed extremely Large violent Damaging tornado that’s on ground 📌#Columbia | #Tennessee The National Weather Service in Tennessee had declared Toenado emergency. As a confirmed large and extremely violent tornado is on… pic.twitter.com/9cf6OtcJVH — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 8, 2024

Video of the tornado that prompted the tornado emergency in Maury County, Tennessee earlier. Listen to that roar! #TNwx https://t.co/lqwjygfj5n — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) May 9, 2024

At one point during the tornado, debris was seen being lifted 20,000 feet in the air, The Washington Post reported. Reports confirmed tornadoes have also hit Missouri, but it is unclear if there is significant damage caused by the natural disaster.

5:46 PM: A tornado is on the ground near Columbia! If you are in this warning, you need to be seeking shelter NOW! pic.twitter.com/1ll29kLxvC — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 8, 2024

At least one person has been declared dead in Tennessee and another person in North Carolina after trees crushed their vehicles, according to the Associated Press. Due to the impact, North Carolina’s Gaston County declared a state of emergency, with first responders working to clear roads of broken power lines and trees, as well as helping residents’, the outlet reported. Michigan, Indiana and Ohio were additionally hit by the twisters late Tuesday.