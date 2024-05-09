The Caitlin Clark Effect: Regular Season Tickets To See Her Official WNBA Debut Are A Pretty Penny

CHA-CHING!

If you’re planning on being in attendance for the regular season WNBA debut of Caitlin Clark, be prepared to spend a decent amount of money in the process.

This Tuesday, Clark and her Indiana Fever kick off the 2024 campaign at Mohegan Sun Arena taking on the Connecticut Sun, and judging by the ticket prices to the game, “The Caitlin Clark Effect” is still very well and alive. (RELATED: Ethan Strauss Comes Up With Genius Idea To Elevate WNBA: Share Team Names With The Association)

According to SeatGeek, the cheapest tickets (with fees included) to see Clark’s debut will be a whopping $130. And like I said, that’s just the lowest price. When you get closer to the court, some tickets are going for thousands of dollars — insanity! The average price of a ticket overall is $300!

To put into perspective how big of a deal this is: Connecticut Sun tickets only have an average price of $45!

The Caitlin Clark Effect … WOW!

The “Caitlin Clark Effect” is real 📊 🎟️ And even the Connecticut Sun have reportedly seen season ticket sales double for 2024. Nose-bleed tickets are now being sold for hundreds of dollars, while courtside seats are fetching thousands. 📰 | https://t.co/vNVTXbWuVs pic.twitter.com/nnFTSMiYXa — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) May 6, 2024

I’ll be honest … ain’t no way in hell I would spend this much money on a WNBA ticket with my current finances, Caitlin Clark or not. Not only do I have the IRS taking a slither from everything I have, not only do I have the same bills and living expenses as everybody else, but I’m over here trying to build my own women’s sports empire (well, at least with my daughters). That ish in itself is expensive.

Imagine being the guy who fell for the Clark hype and you spent a few hundred dollars on a WNBA ticket … I’m good.