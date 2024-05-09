Justin And Hailey Bieber Are Having Their First Baby

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced in a jointly released social media post shared Thursday that they are having their first child.

The celebrity couple took to Instagram to share a video as well as some photographs, as they showcased Hailey’s growing baby bump. The video announcement includes a renewal of their vows in Hawaii. The clip showed Justin taking pictures of his wife as she posed in a white lace bridal dress and matching veil. This is the couple’s first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey wore oversized sunglasses in the photos and motioned toward her belly as she caressed her baby bump for the camera.

The 27-year-old supermodel stood on top of a small grassy hill as Justin captured more images of her changing body.

In the video, the couple is joined by their pastor, as they seemingly renew their promises to one another before welcoming a child into the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

There was no further information listed in the social media post that would offer any additional insight about Hailey’s pregnancy. However, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Hailey is over six months pregnant already and is entering her third trimester very soon, according to TMZ.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and have both relayed their desire to start a family during public interviews.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple and express their shared excitement about their big news. (RELATED: Henry Cavill Reveals His Girlfriend Pregnant)

Over 3.2 million people liked Hailey’s pregnancy announcement within the first hour that it was posted.