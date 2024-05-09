New Lawsuit Accuses Angelina Jolie Of Attempting To Intervene In Her Children’s Relationship With Brad Pitt

Former British SAS solider Tony Webb, who worked as a bodyguard for Angelina Jolie for more than 20 years, filed a lawsuit alleging she tried to sabotage the relationship between her six children and Brad Pitt.

Documents filed in Los Angeles court on May 9 claimed Webb was told that Jolie allegedly pushed her children to shun Pitt during the time she had custody of them, according to Daily Mail. He went on to say he was fired after two of his security personnel sided with Pitt during the couples’ very public divorce and custody battle. The actress was allegedly overheard telling her children to avoid spending time with their father, according to Daily Mail.

Webb also claimed two of his contractors were “threatened” by Jolie’s assistance when it emerged that they may provide evidence in Pitt’s favor during the couple’s custody battle. Webb claimed his contractors alerted him that Jolie was intentionally sabotaging the children’s relationship with Pitt, according to Daily Mail. Jolie allegedly threatened to sue them if they moved forward in providing their evidence, the outlet reported.

The bombshell claims were part of the documents related to the ongoing battle over Jolie’s rights to sell their French vineyard and home.

The court documents said Jolie was overheard “‘encouraging the children to avoid spending time with Pitt during custody visits,” according to Daily Mail.

Webb claimed he took orders from Jolie’s personal assistant Michael Vieira.

“After their divorce, SRS Global and I continue to provide security for Ms. Jolie, Mr. Pitt and their children,” Webb said in the documents, according to Daily Mail.

“Shortly before two SRS global contractors testified in a court case that I understood was related to Jolie and Mr Pitt’s divorce and the custody of their children Mr. Vieira called me on my cell phone,” he said.

Webb explained how the series of events unfolded.

“He told me that he had heard that two contractors who provided personal security for Ms. Jolie through SRS Global might be testifying in the family court case. Mr. Vieira then asked me to stop the two individuals from testifying. I understood that Mr. Vieira was making this request on the behalf of Ms. Jolie,” Webb alleged in his declaration, according to Daily Mail.

Vieira allegedly warned Webb that both men had signed NDAs with Jolie, and if they “testified in the family law case, Jolie would sue them,” according to Daily Mail.

“One of the two individuals, Ross Foster, specified that he intended to testify regardless of the NDA if he received a court subpoena,” Webb said. (RELATED: Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt Was Physically Abusive Well Before Infamous Plane Incident)

This story continues to unfold. Jolie has not publicly addressed these allegations.