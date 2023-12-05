‘Hollywood Is Not A Healthy Place’: Angelina Jolie Says She Plans On Leaving Los Angeles

Famous actress Angelina Jolie revealed her time in Hollywood is coming to an end, and she plans on leaving the area very soon.

Jolie discussed her humanitarian efforts and the various refugees she has befriended as part of her work abroad during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. She compared that to her life in Los Angeles, where she says, “I don’t really have…a social life.”

“I realized my closest friends are refugees,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict.”

Angelina Jolie’s newest venture, which launched in November, isn’t a celebrity beauty line with ads bearing her face—it’s a sustainable-fashion company where the names of tailors and customers may appear on tags alongside that of the brand, Atelier Jolie. https://t.co/F2oF6li6aD — WSJ. Magazine (@WSJMag) December 5, 2023

Jolie admitted her children have had to grow up under the constant gaze and scrutiny of the paparazzi, due to her overwhelming fame. Speaking of her children, the famous actress said “they are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends.”

“We’re seven very different people, which is our strength,” Jolie said.

The fame and cameras have forced Jolie to stand back from trips and important moments, for fear that her children’s lives would become too complicated.

“You kind of step out when there’s times you would have liked to have been there,” she told The Wall Street Journal.

The famous actress spoke of the impact of fame, and how living in Los Angeles has affected her.

Angelina Jolie on Being a Punk and Styling Advice From Her Kids | The One With WSJ Magazine 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WEHRLu3gCZ — K🎱 (@lyntwig_) December 5, 2023

“They’ve also chosen how they want you,” she said about the general public. The actress alluded to the fact that she has been typecast in her personal life, not just her career.

“Since I was young, people liked the part of me that’s pretty tough and maybe a bit wild—that’s the part that I think people enjoy,” Jolie told The Wall Street Journal.

“I’m not the one [who] you want to hear about my pain or my sadness. You know, that’s not entertaining,” she said.

Jolie went on to state that leaving Hollywood is part of her plan.

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can,” she said. (RELATED: REPORT: Brad Pitt’s Adopted Son Calls Him A ‘World Class A*shole’ In Unearthed Social Media Post)

“I grew up in quite a shallow place,” she said.

“Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”