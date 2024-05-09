LSU Softball’s Sydney Berzon Throws Whopping 208 Pitches During Incredible 14-Inning Gem In SEC Tournament Win

In the words of Pat McAfee, what a DAWG!

LSU softball ace Sydney Berzon was an absolute hoss Wednesday, throwing for an incredible 14 innings (208 PITCHES!) to lead her Tigers to a win against Alabama in the second round of the SEC Softball Tournament.

Berzon’s showing ended up being a complete game performance. The 14 innings were monumental, with the game being the longest (in terms of innings) in the entire history of the SEC. With her pitch breakdown, Berzon threw 129 strikes against a total of 56 batters. Throughout her 14 innings of work, she gave up two runs, eight hits and six walks. She also stranded 12 runners, with LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants eventually walking the game off in the 14th inning with a single while the bases were loaded. (RELATED: Purdue Legend Zach Edey Makes First Pitch At Cubs Game, And Good Googly Moogly, It’s Hilariously Horrendous)

You’d think with all the work she put in, there’d be no way she’d be able to pitch in the SEC quarterfinals Tuesday against No. 1 seed Tennessee … or will she?