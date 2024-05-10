Barron Trump Pulls Out Of Delegate Role At RNC, Melania Says: REPORT

Barron Trump has reportedly declined to be an at-large delegate for the state of Florida at the Republican National Convention, the Daily Mail reported.

The Republican Party of Florida picked Trump’s 18-year-old son to enter the political arena for the first time ahead of his May 17 high graduation. A spokesperson for former first lady Melania Trump said Barron is declining the role “due to prior commitments,” according to the Daily Mail.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the spokesperson said.

SCOOP: Barron Trump is declining Florida’s offer to be a delegate to the Republican National Convention this summer, citing “prior committments,” Melania Trump’s office tells mehttps://t.co/dhir1y6pa7 — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 10, 2024

The convention picked his two older half-brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with his half-sister Tiffany and his further sister-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, NBC News first reported. (RELATED: Former NBC Exec Continues Weird Trend Of Obsessing Over Barely-Adult Barron Trump)

Barron’s father has been granted permission to attend his graduation during the continuing of the hush money trial brought forth by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is charging the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump said during a recent interview that Barron has become highly interested in politics and even gives his father advice.

“He’s seen it. He doesn’t have to hear. He is a smart one. He doesn’t have to hear much. But he’s, he’s a great guy,” Trump told “Kayal and Company” on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT on Friday. “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy.”

“And he’s really been a great student,” he continued. “And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.'”

The 18-year-old has largely remained out of the public light, though he has become a topic of conversation among many in the left-wing circuit. The Daily Beast published an unconfirmed story at the behest of chief content creator Joanna Coles, who heard from a single source that Barron plans to attend New York University (NYU).