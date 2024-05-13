Bronny James, The Son Of LeBron, Is Hilariously Staying In The 2024 NBA Draft: REPORT

Bronny James is reportedly headed to the NBA! (LMAO)

The eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny is expected to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft after he received medical clearance from the league to play, according to a report Monday from The Athletic.

Last year, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest because of a congenital heart defect. Fast forward to May 2024, and the 19-year-old has now been cleared by the NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel. He’s now permitted to take part in the pre-draft combine, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Legendary Rapper (And Former Hooper) Master P Wants To Coach New Orleans Pelicans, Says They Would Win Title With Him)

Coming out of USC, Bronny is set to play in five-on-five scrimmages that kick off Tuesday, according to NBADraft.net.

This year’s biggest storyline surrounding the draft has been the future of Bronny, and this is because of his dad LeBron saying on multiple occasions in the past that he wishes to play with his son in the league. With Bronny now entering the draft, we could see this happening as soon as this season, especially considering the self-proclaimed king can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Sources: Bronny James is expected to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. The USC freshman has been fully cleared to play in the league as part of Fitness to Play panel and will participate in all pre-draft activities starting with the Draft Combine this week. pic.twitter.com/UDf3HanCAS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2024

I get what LeBron is trying to do, I’d be doing the same thing if I had a son, but Bronny James being in the NBA is absolutely laughable to me. I’m sorry, but it’s pure comedy, but we’ll see.