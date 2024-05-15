‘Middle Finger To Gold Star Families’: Megyn Kelly Tears Into Psaki’s ‘Lying’ Defense Of Biden’s Watch-Checking Moment

Megyn Kelly criticized former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday for her “lying” defense of President Joe Biden checking his watch during a ceremony honoring U.S. soldiers killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Psaki wrote in her new book “Say More” that Biden only checked his watch after the ceremony concluded, according to Axios. However, Psaki’s false claim contradicts various fact checks from Sept. 2021.

“I think what she did is so gross,” Kelly remarked. “And she’s just gross.”

“None of that is true,” the radio host said. “He checked his watch during the ceremony repeatedly, not just once during — look at this. This is while the bodies are still in front of him. He tries to slide it in there. He looks at his watch. Even his most ardent defenders at the time who tried to fact check the claims that he checked his watch had to wind up admitting, ‘Alright, he did.’”

“In fact, he didn’t just do it that once. He did it repeatedly. He wanted to get the thing over with,” Kelly continued. “He was sick and tired of having to stand there and honor the fallen soldiers at Dover.”

Kelly criticized Psaki for attacking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem last week for claiming that she met with Kim Jong-Un in her new book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.”

“She’s looking those Gold Star families in the fact and saying, ‘You lied. You put out misinformation to hurt our dear president. I’m the only one who will tell you the truth.’ She put it in her book, which she then read in audio form, and this is the same person who a week ago was out there lambasting Kristi Noem for lying in her book,” Kelly said. “At least she just lied about a dumbass meeting with a world leader. It’s a, it’s a lie that’s dumb to tell, but of no consequence. This is a middle finger to the Gold Star families, and there’s been no apology.”

Kelly said that Psaki did not reply when asked to comment by Axios before the outlet published its story, and Psaki only announced later that future reprints of her book will not contain the detail. (RELATED: ‘Why Did They Change Math?’: Megyn Kelly Discusses America’s ‘Thirst’ For ‘Normal’ People)

Kelly also went after the current MSNBC host for trying to “excuse her own lie” by evoking Biden’s deceased son, Beau, who she called “the go-to of the entire White House team whenever controversy hits.” Beau Biden passed away in May 2015 from glioblastoma, according to the New York Post. The president’s late son previously served a tour in Iraq that ended in 2009.