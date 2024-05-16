Anya Taylor-Joy Gives Cryptic Description Of What She Endured On ‘Mad Max’ Set

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy gave a chilling recount of her experiences filming “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” during her press tour.

In an interview published May 7, she explained what it was like filming George Miller’s highly anticipated movie, and her description raised quite a few eyebrows. Taylor-Joy stars at the titular heroine, and — as with other stars who’ve worked on the “Mad Max” films — it seems to have been an alarming environment.

“We’d do takes where [Miller would] be like, ‘Do it again with your mouth closed,'” Taylor-Joy told Variety. “He has a thing about my mouth. He thinks when my mouth is open, I look too young,” she said.

“This is the wasteland, and any outbreak of emotion is punished by death,” she explained during the interview. “Any empathy is punished by death — any kindness, really. It all made sense to me. I think the restrictions that were placed on me by George did create a radiation off the character, because she is being suppressed continuously throughout the film.”

The actress went on to dish out more details, each seemingly more perplexing than the last.

She said Miller “had a very, very strict idea of what Furiosa’s war face looked like, and that only allowed me my eyes for a large portion of the movie.”

“It was very much ‘mouth closed, no emotion, speak with your eyes,'” she continued. “That’s it, that’s all you have.”

Even more recently, she revealed a haunting detail to Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times.

“I’ve never been more alone than making [Furiosa]. I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard,” she said.

When she was pressed for more details about her statement, she clammed up, and said, “talk to me in 20 years.”

She then went on to declare how desperately she fought to yell during filming.

“There’s one scream in that movie, and I am not joking when I tell you that I fought for that scream for three months,” Taylor-Joy told the Times.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” hits theaters May 24.