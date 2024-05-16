MSNBC Hosts Appear Concerned Jurors Won’t Convict Trump And ‘Take Away’ His ‘Chance To Be President’

MSNBC hosts Andrea Mitchell and Chris Jansing appeared concerned Thursday that jurors won’t convict 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and “take away” his “chance to be president.”

During the testimony of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, and days after pornographic actress Stormy Daniels took the stand in Trump’s Manhattan trial, Mitchel and Jansing appeared to be worried about “human instinct” interfering in a guilty verdict.

“With the persecution having to prove this beyond a reasonable doubt, there’s a human instinct to also look at this man who’s a former president and a potential future president and ask yourself as a juror, ‘Is, are the issues here so important?'” Mitchell said.

“And, you know, it was an important violation of the law, but when you look at the actual facts of the case, does it seem unlike some of the other indictments like classified documents, Jan. 6 and the others. Does it all get back to is this such a big deal that we should take away his chance to be president?” Mitchell asked.

“You know, if one believes that’s his right, of course, and that he’s the candidate and the presumptive nominee. And if you convict him, that could change his whole life and change the life of the country,” she continued. “I mean, there, there could be a juror on there that’s thinking that way.”

Jansing said that Trump’s defense team only needs “one juror” to avoid conviction of the former president. She said there’s a “broad feeling” among most jurors that they “want to do the right thing” before adding that their human instinct may conflict with their final decision. (RELATED: ‘Yes, I Paid This Woman’: Fox Legal Editor Advises Trump To ‘Own’ Stormy Daniels Payment In Court)



“Everywhere I go, this is all people want to talk about. And they were talking about the fact that most jurors and I think, I think there’s a broad feeling that most jurors go in there, they want to do the right thing. They’re gonna follow the instruction that the judge gives them. But they’re human, and you can’t separate your life experience. Uh, you can’t separate the thoughts that are in your head all the time.”

Trump faces 34 criminal charges brought by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding alleged falsified business records relating to a payment for a nondisclosure agreement with Daniels.