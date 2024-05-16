Cult Classic Film ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot To Hit Theaters In 2025

The highly anticipated reboot of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is set to hit screens July 18, 2025, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported.

Sony Pictures revealed Thursday that the reboot of the 1997 original slasher will premiere in U.S. theaters in the summer of 2025. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson of “Do Revenge” is directing the sequel. She co-wrote the script with Sam Lansky, based on Leah McKendrick’s earlier draft, according to THR. The new installment will bring back original cast members Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Aside from Hewitt and Prinze, the original film also featured stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. Penned by “Scream” writer Kevin Williamson and adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, the movie revolves around a group of friends haunted by a hook-wielding villain after a car accident cover-up. It was a major box office hit, earning $72 million initially (equivalent to $141 million today), THR reported.

Hewitt and Prinze returned for the 1998 sequel, “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.” The 2006 reboot, “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer,” featured a completely new cast. The series was revived with a streaming adaptation by Amazon in 2021.

Hewitt previously played coy about her return during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t confirm but I won’t deny, how about that?” She added that if her character Julie James returned for the sequel, she would be “a lot older than she was but still kick ass.” The actress then revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t know much about the sequel. (RELATED: Major Film Franchise ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Announces Reboot Plans)

“Here’s the truth, I don’t actually know what they have planned,” she added. “But I’m assuming that it’ll be lots of screaming and running around, hopefully the tops will be a little bigger than they were the first movie.”