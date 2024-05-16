New York Giants Unveil Alternate Uniforms That Are 100% Fugly And A Straight-Up Knockoff Of The Montreal Canadiens

What the hell is this? … What the hell?!

In the 2024 season, the New York Giants are throwing it back in a couple of games — and we’re talking about really throwing it back.

New York is going back to their past, in fact, all the way back to the days where they first started building the franchise. And they did so by designing a “Century Red” uniform in celebration of their 100th season. (RELATED: Browns’ Deshaun Watson Gets Incredibly Corny ‘Super Bowl Ring’ Tattoo That Will Absolutely Blow Up In His Face)

At least twice in the upcoming campaign, the Giants will be sporting throwback uniforms that are meant to honor the history of the franchise. It hasn’t been announced as of yet what games they will be worn.

The uniforms to celebrate the organization’s centennial feature modernized editions of their 1933 jersey, 1925 pants (as well as socks) and their helmets from 1938. It’s apparently supposed to tell the story of the Giants having a rich history, doing so by highlighting the founding of the team (1925), the first time they appeared in the NFL championship (1933) and getting a title in their early years (1938).

“The Century Red uniform puts a modern twist on some of our earliest uniforms and is worn to honor the players who laid the foundation of Giants football,” said New York Giants director of creative services Doug Murphy, per ESPN. “Having previously brought back a lot of our more recent uniform combinations, we meticulously researched past Giants uniforms to ensure historical accuracy. We are proud that this uniform is a part of our 100th season celebration.”

A look at the New York Giants’ commemorative uniform that will be worn up to two times this season: pic.twitter.com/TlDr59VrKw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2024

Introducing 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒚 𝑹𝒆𝒅 Our 100th Season commemorative uniform will be worn up to two times this year pic.twitter.com/E0aArfsaOW — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2024

Pieces of the past • 1933 Jersey

• 1938 Helmet

• 1925 Pants & Socks — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2024

I’m sorry, but all I see is FUGLY! FUGLY! FUGLY! And they straight-up hijacked the Montreal Canadiens’ look!