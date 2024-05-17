Deadly Storm With Hurricane-Force Gusts Wreaks Havoc On Houston, Trashes Skyscrapers

Thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds have torn through the city of Houston, knocking down trees and powerlines as well as damaging buildings, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said there were at least four deaths due to Thursday’s storm, according to a press conference. At least two of the deaths were a result of falling trees, and one was due to a crane blowing over from the strong winds, The AP reported, citing officials.

Videos posted to Twitter show the high-gust winds tearing through Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros, as well as businesses and skyscrapers. Windows have been shattered, leaving glass in the streets, according to The AP. Powerlines and fallen trees remain scattered throughout the city.

Wind speeds potentially reached 100 mph “with some twisters mixed into this strong wind,” Whitmire said in the press conference.

“It was fierce. It was intense, It was quick, and most Houstonians didn’t have time to get themselves out of harm’s way,” Whitmire said.

“We are going to have to talk about this disaster in weeks, not days,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said at a news conference, The AP reported. (RELATED: At Least 4 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Tornadoes Sweep Through Oklahoma).

The mayor warned residents at the press conference to stay home, avoid the roads as trees are still down and avoid going to work the next morning unless they were essential workers.

Downtown Houston encouraged employers to allow employees to work from home Friday “to allow clean up crews the opportunity to remove the debris.”

Crazy weather in Houston, Texas as severe thunderstorms and 80 mph winds knocked out power for 1 million residentspic.twitter.com/KNINea4i2a — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 17, 2024

WATCH: Another high-rise with blown out windows after strong winds in downtown Houstonpic.twitter.com/ajFLzyPtfW https://t.co/DBrVrpWpAc — BNO News (@BNONews) May 17, 2024

Numerous Houston government offices and school districts closed due to the storm, according to KHOU.

As of 1:45 p.m. CT, roughly 680,000 people are still without power in Harris County, according to poweroutage.us.

The Gulf Coast can still expect scattered and severe thunderstorms, according to The AP. More damaging winds and even large hail and tornadoes are a possibility. Flood warnings remain in effect Friday for Houston.

The storm may possibly reach areas of central Alabama and eastern Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.