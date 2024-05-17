‘Unwilling Porn Star’: Reality TV Figure Slams Ex-Lover’s Attempts To Dismiss Revenge Porn Case

“Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel Leviss pushed back against ex-lover Tom Sandoval’s attempts to dismiss parts of her revenge porn lawsuit against him, according to a report published Friday.

Leviss’ legal team formally requested that the court reject Sandoval’s plea to dismiss her claims and opposed his bid to prevent Leviss from seeking punitive damages, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing legal documents the outlet obtained.

Legal representatives of the reality television star stated that they had compelling evidence demonstrating the severity of Sandoval’s actions. “Sandoval is alleged to have surreptitiously recorded sexually explicit videos of [Leviss] without her knowledge or consent, in effect turning Plaintiff into an unwilling porn star and gravely invading her right to privacy,” the statement read, according to ET.

Leviss also named Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix as part of their ongoing lawsuit.

“Sandoval’s response in the face of irrefutable evidence that will be presented in court is disturbing. Leveraging such claims for media attention and perpetuating victim-blaming is not just deplorable but actionable,” Leviss’ lawyers, Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman said in a statement, according to ET. “Sandoval engaged in conduct sufficiently despicable to warrant punitive damages.”

Geragos and Freedman went on to say that Sandoval’s “torturous behavior” caused Leviss to incur substantial medical expenses, including for mental health treatment at an inpatient center in Arizona.

Leviss and Sandoval allegedly had an affair while Sandoval was in a relationship with Madix. The very public scandal was dubbed “Scandoval,” and resulted in increased media attention from fans of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Geragos and Freedman also noted that Leviss incurred significant legal fees in an attempt to “halt the further distribution” of the videos Sandoval allegedly recorded without her consent. (RELATED: REPORT: Reality Star Raquel Leviss Racks Up $200,000 Therapy Bill)

Madix reportedly discovered the alleged recordings on Sandoval’s phone, which led to a public blowout, the outlet noted.

The next court date is scheduled for July 11, according to ET.