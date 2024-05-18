‘Full Of Sh*t!’: Dan Bongino Tells Megyn Kelly Why ‘Martyring’ Joe Biden Won’t Work Amid Hunter Biden Trial

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino told Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly Friday why “martyring” President Joe Biden will not work as Hunter Biden’s trial draws near.

A federal appeals court unanimously rejected on May 9 Hunter Biden’s bid to dismiss the federal gun charge brought forth by special counsel David Weiss, meaning the First Son’s trial will begin as scheduled in Wilmington, Delaware June 3. Bongino explained that the Democratic president’s reelection chances will not be helped or hurt by Hunter Biden’s court date because Biden is known for lying about the situation.

“I think this case is different and I’ll tell you why,” Bongino said. “Because Biden has transparently lied about it. I mean, and not — he hasn’t kind of like, obliquely lied about it. He has transparently lied and said, ‘I knew nothing about my son’s business.’ Now that story has evolved — ‘evolved’ — and morphed into five or six different iterations. But Biden’s in a little bit of — Trump’s story never changed. He’s like, ‘I don’t know anything about this, even if I did, it’s not illegal.’”

Politico published a report Wednesday claiming that Biden’s aides “worry” about “psychological torment” imposed on the president as his son’s trial approaches. This came two days after Republican Sens. JD Vance of Ohio and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama spoke Monday amid Trump’s Manhattan trial, saying they were concerned about potential “psychological torture” and “mental anguish” imposed on the former president as a result. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Indicted On Three Gun Charges

“Martyring Joe Biden here, I don’t think works. But I will say too that I think the ‘Joe Biden is corrupt’ narrative is at this point, is kind of baked in the cake. I don’t think it hurts anyone. I think it’s legally the right thing to do, to prosecute Hunter Biden so ‘nobody’s above the law’ thing. You wanna, okay, you guys said that. Now nobody is. I’m not sure, I think Joe Biden right now at this point is on terminal decline electorally whether Hunter Biden’s guilty or not. It’s not gonna help him, but I just don’t think it hurts him anymore because he’s, he’s going down no matter what.”

Kelly told Bongino that she believes both Trump and Biden lie, saying that “you almost can’t make it to the presidency without lying.” Bongino agreed that “everybody lies” and that “nobody in politics is even close to telling you the truth even half the time.”

“Everything in life is on the margins. In the summer it’s not A/C or no A/C. It’s how much! It’s not like ‘on or off.’ Life’s about the margin,” Bongino said. “The problem Biden has is that everybody bakes into the cake ‘politicians lie.’ It’s the degree of lying that matters. The problem Biden has in relation to Trump is that Biden’s full of shit all the time.”

Trump also called Biden “so full of shit” Friday evening during a speech at the Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Minnesota. The presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee said Biden would falsely claim that he “used to fly a plane,” “used to drive a truck,” and “used to live in Minnesota” in order to pander to potential voters.