Kim Zimmer Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis — Real-Life Plot Twist Similar To Her TV Character

Kim Zimmer revealed her cancer diagnosis during the May 16 event of “Daytime Stands Up: A Benefit for Stand Up To Cancer – We All Have a Story,” TMZ reported.

The actress shared her diagnosis at the “Daytime Stands Up: A Benefit for Stand Up To Cancer – We All Have a Story,” where she revealed that she received her diagnosis in November 2023. Zimmer has undergone a mastectomy and is nearing the completion of her chemotherapy, with her final infusion scheduled for later this May, according to TMZ.

‘The Guiding Light’ Star Kim Zimmer Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/hoLHyxE7tB — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2024

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer on November 6,” Zimmer said while fighting back tears. “If it wasn’t for the wonderful circle of friends that I have, not to mention my husband A.C. Weary and my family… I would’ve fallen apart.”

In her typical spirited fashion, she lightened the mood at the benefit by joking about being pleased with her new breast size, bringing a moment of levity to the serious news. “I have my last infusion on Tuesday. And I have really nice Cs instead of droopy Ds now,” she continued. (RELATED: Gina Bellman Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis)

Just like four-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, Zimmer’s “The Guiding Light” character, Reva, also faced breast cancer in the series — an odd coincidence that some fans might notice. She received her diagnosis in a 2006 episode, and the storyline unfolded over the following seasons, TMZ reported. Unlike Zimmer’s open admission of her condition, her character concealed the diagnosis from everyone. Zimmer mentioned that she couldn’t envision doing this in real life, but acknowledged that it added significantly to the TV drama.