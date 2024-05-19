Entertainment

Iconic Republic Pictures Star Barbra Fuller Dies At 102

Mariane Angela Contributor
Republic Pictures star Barbra Fuller passed away Wednesday at the age of 102, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported.

Fuller passed away in the Los Angeles area where she lived as confirmed by her godson, J.P. Sloane, according to THR. Fuller’s most celebrated role was as Claudia, one of the five children of the Barbour family in the longtime radio soap opera “One Man’s Family.” The show, which was set in San Francisco and created by Carlton E. Morse, aired from 1945 until its conclusion in 1959. Fuller joined the cast a couple of years into its run and remained until the end.

Fuller’s career took a cinematic turn in 1949 when she signed with Republic Pictures, THR reported. During her year-long contract with the B-picture studio, she appeared in 13 films including the anti-communism noir “The Red Menace,” “Flame of Youth,” and “Alias the Champ,” which featured the wrestler Gorgeous George.


The actress also made notable appearances on television. In the 1953 episode “Crime Wave” of “Adventures of Superman,” she played a woman working for a criminal mastermind, contributing to a storyline that saw her filming Clark Kent’s transformation into Superman without realizing his dual identity, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Famous ‘9 To 5’ And ‘Tootsie’ Actor Dabney Coleman Dead At 92)

Born in July 1921 in Nahant, Massachusetts, Fuller moved around the U.S. during her childhood following her father’s death when she was just three, according to THR. Her journey into acting began in Chicago where her mother worked at a radio station. This connection led to Fuller’s early roles in radio dramas, and eventually to her significant break in California after a recommendation from Mercedes McCambridge, a future Oscar-winning actress.