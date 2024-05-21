‘Sleeping On A Car Smoking Crack’: Prosecutors Cite Texts Showing Hunter Biden Allegedly Lied On Gun Form

Prosecutors revealed on Monday night evidence they intend to introduce to prove their claim that Hunter Biden lied about his drug usage on a federal gun purchase form in 2018, including 75 pages of text messages highlighting his struggle with addiction.

Ahead of the trial scheduled for June 3 in Wilmington, Delaware, prosecutors told the judge evidence they intend to introduce and witnesses they plan to call, including multiple women with whom he had relationships. Text messages included with the filing show arguments about him getting sober, discussion of drug use and photos of drugs or him smoking crack.

“I was sleeping on a car smoking crack on 4th street and Rodney,” Hunter Biden wrote in one October 14, 2018 message. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Makes Another Effort To Halt Impending Trial)

The day before, October 13, 2018, he wrote he was “off MD Av behind blue rocks stadium waiting for a dealer.”

Though unnamed in prosecutors’ filing, descriptions make it clear witnesses include Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau Biden, and Kathleen Buhle, his ex-wife.

Other witnesses will include Former Delaware State Police Lieutenant Millard Greer, who will testify about how he recovered Hunter Biden’s gun from the man who found it in a trash can, and an employee of Starquest Shooters who sold the gun to Hunter Biden.

“In sum, his conduct and admissions evidence his knowledge that he was a user of crack at the time he purchased the gun and while he possessed the gun before it was taken from him,” prosecutors wrote. “His conduct and admissions also evidence his knowledge that he was a crack addict in 2018 when he bought the gun and possessed it.”

The president’s son was indicted in September by special counsel David Weiss on three felony gun charges. His attorneys have sought to dismiss the case, arguing there are constitutional problems with the indictment, that it violates the terms of a pretrial diversion agreement that was part of his failed plea deal, that the special counsel was unlawfully appointed and that Hunter Biden is the target of vindictive and selective prosecution.

The attorneys asked the Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday to halt the trial and reconsider a panel ruling denying his bid to dismiss the case.

