‘Thought He Was Gay’: Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Neighbor With Mangos: REPORT

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after allegedly throwing mangos at his neighbor because he “thought he was gay.”

Charles Oliver Lovekin allegedly threw two mangos and a rock at his neighbor, according to Local 10 News. The incident reportedly began when the 61-year-old went to speak with his neighbor about a mango that had fallen onto his patio, making a loud noise.

Lovekin reportedly owns a mango tree at his residence, Local 10 News reported, citing an arrest report.

Lovekin allegedly became angry with the neighbor and started calling him a “motherfucker” and “gay,” the outlet reported, citing local police.

The man then allegedly grabbed two mangos and chucked them at the victim. One fruit reportedly missed the victim, but another one struck him in the chest, Local 10 reported.

He then allegedly threw a rock at the victim, who was reportedly able to dodge it successfully, the outlet reported, citing local deputies. (RELATED: Video Allegedly Shows Florida Man Injecting Chemicals Into Neighbor’s Home After Complaining Of Noise).

When deputies arrived at the scene, Lovekin reportedly told them, “I threw the mangos at him because I thought he was gay.”

“I felt uncomfortable by the way he was looking at me, so I threw the mangos and rock at him,” he reportedly added, according to the outlet.

The victim is reportedly married to a woman and has children, Local 10 reported, citing an arrest report. The victim reportedly feared for his and his family’s lives during the attack.

HE DID WHAT? A South Florida man said he threw two mangos at his neighbor because he “thought he was gay,” according to deputies. He’s now facing hate crime charges. https://t.co/pMC0BzLw6P — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 22, 2024

Lovekin was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony with evidence of prejudice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing bodily harm, according to inmate records. He was also charged with committing a first-degree misdemeanor with evidence of prejudice.

The 61-year-old is being held on a $15,000 bond, inmate records show.