Kentucky Child Dies From ‘Isolated Allergic Reaction’ After Eating Strawberries At School Fundraiser

An 8-year-old boy in Kentucky died after having an “isolated allergic reaction” to strawberries he ate at a school fundraiser, FOX26 reported Saturday.

Early Friday morning, Madisonville Police responded to a call regarding the 8-year-old boy who was reportedly unresponsive and having trouble breathing, according to FOX26.

The boy’s parents told police that after their son “had eaten several strawberries from a high school fundraiser the night before” he displayed allergic symptoms which prompted them to give him Benadryl and soak him a bath, FOX26 reported. (RELATED: Celebrity Chef, Food Network Host Dead After Suffering Allergic Reaction)

Although the parents brought him to a local hospital after symptoms worsened Thursday night, the boy was released and brought home a few hours later, only to be found unresponsive Friday morning, according to the outlet.

“Dr. Christopher Kiefer, Medical Examiner, said the incident involving strawberries looks like an isolated allergic reaction,” Denise Beach, the Director for the Hopkins County Health Department, said. “He relates that this is a preliminary report, so we still advise not eating the strawberries currently.”

It is unknown whether the boy had a preexisting strawberry allergy, but local authorities warned against eating strawberries that were sold at two Madisonville fundraisers at North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central High School, FOX26 reported.

The Hopkins County Health Department said that a total of 978 flats of strawberries were distributed to the two schools by Juicy Fruit LLC, Southern Grown and Sizemore Farms, according to FOX26.

“Currently, the Department of Public Health Environmentalists are taking samples of the strawberries to the state lab for testing,” the health department said.

Police have not released the boy’s identity but are continuing to investigate the case, FOX26 reported.