Videos Shows Massive Blow-Up Duck, Elephant Floating Across Traffic In Midwest Storm

Videos posted on TikTok show giant inflatable animals floating across traffic in Michigan following a windy storm.

One TikTok user posted a clip of a massive blow-up duck floating across two lanes of traffic in Frankenmuth, Michigan.

“What the fuck … no the duck,” a woman can be heard saying in the video as the duck rolls across the lanes.

An antique shop posted to Facebook Wednesday sharing the news that their duck had been damaged.

“We’re heartbroken to share that our beloved giant duck, a cherished symbol of Thrifty Treasures Antiques & More and The Iron Gate Emporium, has passed away,” the shop wrote. “We invite you all to come by, pay your respects, and share in our memories. Your support means the world to us during this difficult time.”

“No, no, no, it’s supposed to be a CHICKEN that crossed the — aw [nevermind],” a user joked in the TikTok comments.

“It’s a Jeep thing. You wouldn’t understand,” another user wrote, referencing a common trend for Jeep owners to keep rubber ducks in their car and leave it on fellow Jeeps.

The giant duck was supposedly a fan-favorite spot for Jeep owners to take pictures with, according to a GoFundMe created to replace the duck. (RELATED: Intense Video Captures Moment Giant Dust Storm Sweeps Through Kansas).

Ironically, the duck was not the only inflatable animal taken for a joyride from the wind this week. Another TikTok user posted a video of a blow-up elephant flying across traffic days before the duck video.

“Wild #elephant running rampant down Gratiot in #Michigan,” the caption read.

“Anyone else see the flying rubber ducky before this,” one user wrote in the comments.

“Is this the same place I just saw the giant duck??” another wrote.

“You’re better than me I would’ve STOPPED and took him home with me !!” a user wrote in the comments.

The runaway animals are a result of severe weather seen in Michigan this week, WFLA News reported. The National Weather Service warned on Twitter on Wednesday of severe weather with damaging wind all the way from central Texas to the Lower Great Lakes.