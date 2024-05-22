RNC On Lockdown After Vials Of Blood Sent To Building

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., went under lockdown early Wednesday after vials of blood were sent to the building.

One source said the blood was sent in a package and something likely “broke open,” the New York Post reported. Yellow tape stretched outside the building while U.S. Capitol Police officers were present, photographs show.

Scene outside of he RNC headquarters pic.twitter.com/WRlPZ9o7jV — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) May 22, 2024

A hazmat unit arrived at the scene to investigate the situation, according to several reports.

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: RNC HQ LOCKED DOWN OVER SUSPICIOUS SUBSTANCE Hazmat officers are on the scene after vials of blood were sent to the Republican headquarters in Washington, DC. Police: “Staff and other personnel are directed to AVOID THIS AREA until further notice.” Sources: Daily… pic.twitter.com/wTgIUbEOPF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 22, 2024

Capitol Police said the package at the headquarters has now been cleared, according to NBC News reporter Frank Thorp. The building is still under lockdown in order for law enforcement to investigate the blood, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Police Arrest Armed Man Near US Capitol, Respond To Suspicious Package Close To Senate)

The suspicious package at the RNC has been cleared, per USCP. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 22, 2024

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.