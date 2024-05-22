PGA Stars Hilariously Mock Scottie Scheffler In Group Chat After Arrest, And Did So In Such Legendary Fashion

And this is why we love the boys!

After his arrest during the PGA Championship, No. 1-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler was hilariously mocked by fellow PGA Tour talent.

The victor of the 2024 PGA Championship (his first career major win), Xander Schauffele made an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast and let us in on a little story about ol’ Scottie. Schauffele said that he, along with multiple other golfers such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland, were roasting Scheffler regarding his getting arrested after a traffic incident involving police popped off outside of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The scene involved an officer who was left with “pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee,” according to the police report per the New York Post. (RELATED: Delta Apologizes After Outright Disrespectful Baggage Handler Nearly Annihilates ETSU’s Golf Clubs)

“We have a group chat with our physio, our team, it’s me, Gary, J.T., Jordan, Scottie, Pat, we all share the same physio,” said Schauffele. “So the boys were heckling Scottie a little bit, just enough.”

PFT Commenter, the host of the podcast, then said that the group chat photo had to be switched to Scheffler’s mugshot.

“Obviously that happened,” replied Schauffele.

Xander Schauffele and the boys roasted Scottie Scheffler in the group chat with his mug shot @XSchauffele @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/U2rW5DdGMH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 22, 2024

As somebody who’s just now getting into golf culture big-time, I am absolutely loving this!

It honestly gets me more excited to launch my brand …

You gotta love golf, ladies and gentlemen. I just hate that I didn’t appreciate it earlier.