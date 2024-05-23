Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend And Alleged Assault Victim, Cassie Ventura, Breaks Her Silence

Diddy’s former girlfriend, and the alleged assault victim in the newly released surveillance footage, broke her silence in a message posted to social media on Thursday.

Ventura penned a note of thanks and updated fans about how she is doing at this time. “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet,” she wrote to her Instagram account.” The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning.”

Ventura was romantically linked to Diddy from 2007 to 2018.

Diddy’s alleged assault on Ventura was apparently captured on hotel surveillance in a video from 2016. The recently-released footage went viral, as people from around the globe tuned in to see Diddy wearing a bathroom as he appeared to grab Ventura by the neck and throw her to the ground. He appeared to continue to kick and shove her as she lay still.

“Domestic Violence is THE issue,” Venture wrote in her social media statement.

“It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past,” she said.

Ventura appealed to the public to be more understanding when a victim opens up about their personal experiences.

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take the matter seriously,” she said.

“My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. ”

She signed off by writing, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear.”

"Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone," she said.

“This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

Cassie sued Diddy and settled quickly for an undisclosed sum.