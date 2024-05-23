Music Legend Allegedly Had Intimidating Run-In With Diddy, His Security Agent

Indira Milini, the daughter of legendary singer, Chaka Khan, claimed Diddy was aggressive toward her mother, and had his security agent ‘jump’ her teenage brother.

Milini slammed Diddy for his actions right in the comment section of his own Instagram post and publicly exposed the alleged run-in between Diddy and her family members. The post she responded to was the apology video the music mogul issued to fans after the surveillance video of his assault on Cassie Ventura went public.

“I’m glad this is happening to you,” Milini wrote to Diddy. “You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

She went on to detail a troubling series of events that she said transpired between Diddy, his team, and her own family, however she didn’t specify where or when this unfolded.

She said, “when my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother,” as she aired her grievances against Diddy on a public platform for all his 19.9 million followers to see.

Milini went on to express her happiness by celebrating the fact that Diddy’s actions, numerous lawsuits, and allegations of assault had recently been exposed for the world to see.

“These may be your dark days but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn’t it great mom 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽,” she wrote to the rapper’s social media page.(RELATED: Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend And Alleged Assault Victim, Cassie Ventura, Breaks Her Silence)

Milini didn’t provide any further information about the alleged incident that involved intimidation and aggression. Chaka Khan did not directly comment on the post or issue a response.