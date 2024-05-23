Sean Kingston’s Mother In Police Custody After Raid On His Home: REPORT

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Davie Police SWAT members executed a search warrant at Sean Kingston’s home and reportedly arrested his mother on Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed 61-year-old Janice Turner was arrested on numerous fraud and theft charges during the raid of the Southwest Ranches mansion that the famous singer was renting, according to NBC Miami. Attorney Dennis Card from Ver Ver Entertainment said the raid was connected to a lawsuit he filed against Kingston for allegedly failing to pay for purchased items, according to NBC Miami.

“He has basically a sales pitch he goes through, to defraud people, he induces them into giving him really expensive things,” he said.

“We know that our property is inside this house right here. So as soon as the raid takes place, we’re going to have a crew of people in there, to de-assemble it and take it back to its rightful owner,” Card said in an interview with WPLG Local 10 News.

Law enforcement swarmed the Southwest 178th Avenue estate and aerial views showed officials making their way into the famous artist’s home. A line of luxury cars could be seen parked outside of the sprawling mansion as the search warrant was executed.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” Card told NBC Miami

“My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud,” he said.

“He’s 100 percent a scammer, he’s on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he’s got judgements against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them.”

“This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean,” Card told NBC Miami.

It was not clear if Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was home at the time of his mother’s arrest. He has not issued a public statement about the matter.

Kingston is best known for his hit song “Beautiful Girls,” and has collaborated with a slew of famous artists over the course of his career in the music industry, including Justin Bieber. (RELATED: Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Releases Surveillance Video Of Raid, Criticizes Feds For ‘Militarized’ Force Against Son)

Federal court records reportedly stated that Turner pled guilty in January 2006 to four counts of filing false loan applications, as well as one count of bank fraud, and was ordered to repay $132,000 in funds, according to NBC Miami News. Turner was handed a 16-month prison sentence as well as a five-year supervised release, according to NBC Miami.