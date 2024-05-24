‘Ocean’s Eight’ Star Sofia Richie Shares Major Life Update

Sofia Richie Grainge took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate a new chapter in her life as a first-time mom.

The 25-year-old supermodel announced the birth of her daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge, on Instagram. Sofia shared a black-and-white photo of hands cradling her newborn’s feet, and declared it a significant day in her life.

“Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍,” Sofia wrote in her post.

Family and friends quickly warmed to the birth announcement. Nicole Richie, Sofia’s older sister, playfully commented on Instagram, expressing her affection for the newest family member. She joked about her brother-in-law and the baby’s father, music executive Elliot Grainge. (RELATED: Cameron Diaz Announces Major Life News)

“I now have a new favorite EG. sorry Elliot,” Richie wrote.

Sofia first revealed her pregnancy in a January issue of British Vogue, where she detailed discovering her pregnancy during a hectic trip to Milan for fashion week. Mistaking her early pregnancy symptoms for jet lag, Sofia’s decision to take a pregnancy test led to the delightful discovery.

“I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show,” she told Vogue. “I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

The revelation also marked a significant moment for her husband, Elliot, whom Sofia praised for his sensitivity and support. The couple, who married April 2023 in a glamorous South of France ceremony, embraced the positive pregnancy tests together, according to USA Today. Sofia highlighted Elliot’s thoughtful reaction to what could have been disappointing news.