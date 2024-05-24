Editorial

‘Screw These Greens’: Scottie Scheffler Nearly Loses It After Missing Putt. Quite Frankly, He’s A Lot Cooler Now

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks the 11th green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Scottie Scheffler! The new bad boy of the PGA Tour!

The start of the Charles Schwab Challenge has been a tough one for No. 1-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler, and his frustration about it was crystal clear at the 11th hole Friday. (RELATED: Things Are Getting Strange With This Scottie Scheffler Arrest Story, And I’m Looking Justified For My Support Of Him)

Going into the second round, Scheffler was already at two-over par and sitting right on the projected cut line. Scheffler hit his shot on the 11, leading to a putt from the PGA superstar … a putt that zoomed right past the hole, clearly having too much power on it and not enough accuracy. Well, Scheffler (already irritated) reacted by throwing his putter into the air and flipping it. Then he started complaining about the greens.

“Oh, screw these greens, man!” Scheffler appeared to say on the live broadcast.

WATCH:

At this point, I don’t understand how you can’t like Scottie Scheffler, and with his arrest and this putt flip, he has definitely solidified his status as the new bad boy of the PGA Tour.

Though I can’t help but to point out: you guys notice how he shaved?

LMAO … total PR stunt, but hey, you gotta do what ya gotta do to protect the check. I just thought it was funny.

Shoutout to Scottie, man. Keep being you.