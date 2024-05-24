‘Screw These Greens’: Scottie Scheffler Nearly Loses It After Missing Putt. Quite Frankly, He’s A Lot Cooler Now

Scottie Scheffler! The new bad boy of the PGA Tour!

The start of the Charles Schwab Challenge has been a tough one for No. 1-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler, and his frustration about it was crystal clear at the 11th hole Friday. (RELATED: Things Are Getting Strange With This Scottie Scheffler Arrest Story, And I’m Looking Justified For My Support Of Him)

Going into the second round, Scheffler was already at two-over par and sitting right on the projected cut line. Scheffler hit his shot on the 11, leading to a putt from the PGA superstar … a putt that zoomed right past the hole, clearly having too much power on it and not enough accuracy. Well, Scheffler (already irritated) reacted by throwing his putter into the air and flipping it. Then he started complaining about the greens.

“Oh, screw these greens, man!” Scheffler appeared to say on the live broadcast.

WATCH:

Club throw on the 2nd hole and it’s Scottie Scheffler 😲 #PGA pic.twitter.com/ffx3jMFhNh — Toldy (@nflmemes2000) May 24, 2024

At this point, I don’t understand how you can’t like Scottie Scheffler, and with his arrest and this putt flip, he has definitely solidified his status as the new bad boy of the PGA Tour.

Though I can’t help but to point out: you guys notice how he shaved?

🧔‍♂️❌ #CLEAN SHAVEN — In the aftermath of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, he has shaved his beard. The world #1 is sporting a clean look at the @CSChallengeFW as he awaits the upcoming announcement from Louisville Police. (Via: adamsmortgagegroup/IG) @SchefflerFans pic.twitter.com/0SlIQOoLKi — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 23, 2024

LMAO … total PR stunt, but hey, you gotta do what ya gotta do to protect the check. I just thought it was funny.

Shoutout to Scottie, man. Keep being you.