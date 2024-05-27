Flights Halted As United Airlines Plane Catches Fire During Takeoff

United Airlines flight bound for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport caught fire during takeoff Monday, prompting officials to halt flights at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Fox News reported.

United Airlines Flight 2091 was forced to abort its takeoff around 2 p.m. after one of its engines caught fire, according to Fox News. This incident prompted an immediate response from airport emergency services, ensuring the situation was managed safely and efficiently. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident and, as a precaution, temporarily halted arrivals at O’Hare, one of the busiest hubs during the Memorial Day travel surge.

BREAKING: Passenger plane catches fire moments before takeoffhttps://t.co/QCFKtzZxzk — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 27, 2024

The Airbus A320, which was carrying 148 passengers along with five crew members, was safely towed back to the gate, the outlet reported. All passengers deplaned normally and without injury. United Airlines is currently making alternative travel arrangements for those affected by the disruption. The FAA is likely to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the engine fire to prevent future occurrences and ensure the continued safety of air travel. (RELATED: FAA, United Airlines Launch Probe Over Video Showing Hitting Coach Inside Cockpit During Flight)

This incident at O’Hare coincided with a ground stop at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. The Air Traffic Control System Command Center imposed a ground stop amid a hectic Memorial Day travel weekend due to the thunderstorms, according to Fox News. The ground stop, initiated on Monday afternoon, is set to extend from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.