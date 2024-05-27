Ronald Acuña Jr. Out For Season With Torn ACL, Which Could Mean … A World Series Championship For The Braves?

This looks bad on paper, sure, but it also looks like a possible sign from the baseball gods.

Atlanta Braves superstar right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., the reigning National League MVP, suffered a torn ACL injury Sunday and will be out for the rest of the 2024 campaign. The injury will obviously be a major blow to the Atlanta Braves who are already missing ace Spencer Strider for the rest of the season due to injury.

During the first inning of the game between the Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates, Acuña fell to the ground between second and third base. It appeared that the 26-year-old was trying to steal third when his left knee buckled. (RELATED: They Want Us To Eat Bugs, And That’s Exactly What They’re Doing At A Minor League Baseball Game)

It was revealed Sunday night in an MRI that Acuña had torn his left ACL, just three years after he suffered that exact same injury to his right knee. That same year (2021) the Braves went on to win the World Series championship.

Acuña had a stat line of four home runs and 15 RBIs with a .250 batting average this season.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. tonight underwent an MRI that revealed a complete tear of the ACL in his left knee. He is set to undergo surgery at a date yet to be determined and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2024

Ronald Acuña Jr. has left today’s game after a non-contact injury on the basepaths (via @BravesOnBally)

pic.twitter.com/2MEPS7U9OR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 26, 2024

Sorry💔😪 — Ronald Acuña Jr. (@ronaldacunajr24) May 27, 2024

As an Atlanta Braves fan, you’d think I’d be worried. Yeah, I’m gonna miss Acuña, but it’s like I just wrote … the last time this happened, we won the World Series.

Incoming ring?