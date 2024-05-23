They Want Us To Eat Bugs, And That’s Exactly What They’re Doing At A Minor League Baseball Game

Buy me some peanuts and … CICADAS?!

When it comes to ballpark food, we don’t normally think of cicadas (nor any other bug for that matter), but things went down differently Tuesday night at Toyota Field — the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a Double-A minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. And that means exactly what it sounds like: THEY WERE EATING FRIGGIN’ CICADAS! (RELATED: Pirates Rising Star Paul Skenes Wants To Join Military After MLB Career Is Over, Air Force Coach Says)

Before the contest got started, the Trash Pandas (fantastic name, by the way) took to Twitter to show off the tasty food that they were having on sale for fans. Some of the options were the moonshot burger, loaded baked potato pizza, churro poutine and loaded bases shrimp and grits. But some fans decided to eat … *cringes* … ZEE BUGS! (Klaus Schwab voice)

And I’m not kidding, these fools actually ate cicadas.

WATCH:

WHY IS THIS HAPPENING WHY ARE WE DOING THIS TWO (2) PEOPLE EATING CICADAS PLEASE STOP https://t.co/Uka0Bt1NaN pic.twitter.com/DzH80qP9aE — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) May 23, 2024

I’m sorry, but this is some nasty a** ish … actually, I’m not sorry, this crap is disgusting! And on top of that, you’re giving right into the New World Order!

No, not that New World Order, though I love the nostalgia … but holy hell, it makes you think with how this is just casually creeping into the mainstream.

Let me shut my conspiratorial a** up before I get myself in trouble.

But seriously, how are we eating these things?!

I can’t get over the filth!