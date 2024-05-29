14-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Beating Grandmother To Death, Authorities Say

A Florida teen is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly beating her grandmother to death, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Sofia Koval, 14, in connection to the murder of her 79-year-old grandmother, according to a press release. Police received a call regarding an unresponsive female Thursday after the incident occurred.

“On scene, emergency crews met with the victim’s son, who stated he went to visit a friend and left his mother, Yevheniia Koval, at the residence with his 14-year-old daughter,” the release reads. “When he returned home, he found his mother unresponsive on the floor with multiple bruises on her body.”

Yevheniia Koval was transported to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, the Sheriff’s office said. An autopsy ruled the 79-year-old’s death a homicide.

Sofia was admitted to a local hospital Thursday “for medical clearance.” Police took her into custody Friday, and she was charged with one count of second-degree murder, the release notes.

A friend of the family, who identified herself as Ms. Johnson, told Local 10 News that this was “something out of character” for the 14-year-old.

“She’s been going through a lot because she wants her mom, who is in the UK. She can’t get over here,” Johnson told the outlet. (RELATED: Police Charge 11-Year-Old Boy With Homicide After Finding Aunt With Gunshot Wound).

TEEN IN COURT: Fourteen-year-old Sofia Koval openly prayed in Broward County court Wednesday while waiting for her case to be called. The teen stands accused of second-degree murder for allegedly beating her grandmother to death. https://t.co/mMC8xJBqTZ — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 29, 2024

“Now she’s gonna be incarcerated. Where is her future, what has she done and what was the reason to cause all of that to happen?” neighbor Desmond Silpatt told Local 10 News.

The 14-year-old appeared in court Wednesday alongside her father, according to another Local 10 report. She reportedly appeared to openly pray in the courtroom while awaiting her case to be called.

The judge ordered Koval to remain in secure detention, the outlet reported. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 12.