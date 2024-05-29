‘Yellowstone’ Co-Stars Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Marry In A Very Appropriately Themed Celebration

“Yellowstone'” co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison got married in a Western-themed wedding in Texas, one year after the pair went public with their romance.

The famous couple decided to keep things personal and intimate by getting married in a ceremony held at the Harrison family’s home, according to Vogue. “From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn’t just a series of events — but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” the 34-year-old actress said. She went on to explain that getting married in their home state was meaningful to the happy couple. “Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible,” Harrison told Vogue.

The Western theme goes full circle for “Yellowstone” fans. The couple carefully selected a “cowboy black tie” dress code that was tailored to best represent their personal flair. The wedding festivities included a pre-wedding celebration at the Crescent Club in Dallas, according to Vogue.

The blushing bride explained that this particular spot held special significance to her family, and was a favorite spot that held special memories.

Of course, the couple made some very important memories of their own as they exchanged vows. Bingham’s three children from his previous marriage to Anna Axter played very important roles in the day’s events. Bingham’s kids were honored by participating in the wedding as the ring bearer and flower girl, and walked the family dog down the aisle as a special touch for the ceremony, according to Vogue. (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi In Intimate Wedding)

The special touches didn’t end there. Bingham’s daughter played a tune on the piano that Harrison described as being “a magical moment that we will never forget.”

Fans may be surprised to learn the pair worked together on the set of the hit show and played an on-screen couple until 2022, but they actually began dating thanks to Harrison’s mother, who introduced them to one another at what appears to be the perfect time.