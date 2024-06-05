REPORT: TJ Maxx’s Employees Now Wearing Body Cameras To Catch Shoplifters

TJ Maxx is now reportedly outfitting some of its public-facing employees at its stores with body cameras as part of an effort to address shoplifting.

TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Homegoods, explained in a May earnings call that it implemented the policy to stop shoplifters amid a national rise in retail thefts, according to CBS News.

Chief Financial Officer John Klinger reportedly told Wall Street analysts that the cameras are “almost like a de-escalation where people are less likely to do something when they’re being videotaped.”

Other retail brands are considering similar policies. Over one-third of retailers indicated they were looking into body-worn cameras for their employees, according to the 2023 National Retail Federation Survey. 11 percent said they were already “piloting or testing” the cameras. (RELATED: Theft Ring Allegedly Employed Children As Young As 9 To Target High-End Stores: REPORT)

The average shrinkage rate in fiscal year 2022 saw a slight increase from 1.4 percent in fiscal year 2021 to 1.6 percent, according to the survey. This represents approximately $112.1 billion in losses compared to $93.9 billion in 2021.

“Body cameras are currently used by certain loss prevention associates, who have gone through thorough training on how to use the cameras effectively in their roles,” a TJX spokesperson told CBS News. “Video footage is only shared upon request by law enforcement or in response to a subpoena. We hope that these body cameras will help us de-escalate incidents, deter crime and demonstrate to our associates and customers that we take safety in our stores seriously.”

However, there are indications that body cameras might not be as effective as it seems when it comes to stopping retail theft. A TJ Maxx retail worker in Florida told CNN that the devices were “just for show” and that deploying them did not make employees feel safer on the job. The employee explained to the outlet that the job of the security workers “was to just stand there with the tactical vest labeled ‘security,’ and the camera mounted on the vest.”

“It feels like the implementation of this program with the cameras isn’t meant to achieve anything, but rather just something the company can point to” in order to project the appearance of security, the employee reportedly added.

The Daily Caller reached out to TJ Maxx’s parent company TJX for comment but has yet to receive a response.