U-S-A! Here’s Yet Another Example That If You Give Americans A Little Time, We’ll Dominate Any Nation’s Favorite Sport

Holy hell! Cricket though?!

The United States cricket team pulled off an absolutely stunning victory over global powerhouse Pakistan after one hell of a Super Over win Thursday at the Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in Dallas, Texas.

The shocker dub is by far the biggest in the entire history of USA Cricket, as well as one of the biggest in the sport overall. On top of that, it can also be considered one of the greatest upsets in all of sports. (RELATED: Former NBA Star Chase Budinger Qualifies For The Paris Olympics, But Not For The Sport That You Think)

For the first time ever, the United States is playing co-host to the World Cup, with the West Indies being the other host.

Coming into the game, Pakistan was ranked No. 6 in the world, while the U.S. came in at No. 18.

Monank Patel, the captain of USA Cricket, was the top batter for the team and was rewarded the player of the match.

USA STUNS PAKISTAN AT THE MEN’S T20 CRICKET WORLD CUP 🚨 Biggest upset in the sport’s history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5x3QYrdWN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2024

It just goes to show you: If you give Americans a little time, we’ll dominate any nation’s favorite sport.

Hell, here’s another example for you: A North Carolinian winning the British cheese-rolling competition.

Interesting sport, by the way:

The Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is an annual event held on the Spring Bank Holiday at Cooper’s Hill, near Gloucester, England. Participants race down the 180 m long hill, chasing an elusive wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.pic.twitter.com/PMPaPtdTc4 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 1, 2024

What else is there left to say other than … U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!