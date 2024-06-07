Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Absolutely Slammed By Boos With No Mercy In Return To Celtics’ TD Garden

Okay … so safe to say Celtics fans still aren’t happy with Kyrie Irving.

Prior to Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Boston Celtics‘ TD Garden, C’s fans absolutely hammered Dallas Mavericks superstar (and their former one) Kyrie Irving with no mercy-style boos. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Is About To Become The Biggest Free Agent In All Of Sports)

Following two campaigns with the Celtics, Irving dipped for the Brooklyn Nets, and then to make matters worse with the fanbase, he got caught up in some heat with fans back in the 2022 postseason. Coming back to Boston for a first-round Game 1, Kyrie had multiple moments with the C’s fanbase, but the most notable had to be when he gave the middle finger to them — something that the NBA fined him $50,000 for.

Well, Celtics fans haven’t forgotten about any of that, and they let him know about it in flying colors during team introductions prior to the game tipping off.

WATCH:

Unsurprisingly thunderous boos for Kyrie Irving in pregame intros pic.twitter.com/0TPgfhJdhp — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) June 7, 2024

Kyrie Irving is getting booed heavily by the Celtics fans at TD Garden ahead of Game 1 👀 (via @CLNS_Nick)pic.twitter.com/tB6Cgie69n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 7, 2024

For Kyrie’s sake, I hope he and Luka Dončić can make this series competitive and fun, because not only did Boston annihilate the former with boos, but they annihilated him (and the latter) in the game too to grab a 1-0 series lead … and I just want to point out that the C’s pulled off this dominance despite Jayson Tatum having six turnovers.

You gotta be feeling horrible as a Mavericks fan this morning, and if you’re Kyrie … do you even feel at this point?