Epic Video Shows Russian APC Taking Fire From Ukrainian Bradley Vehicle

A video uploaded by the Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade Friday shows a Russian APC taking significant fire from Ukrainian forces.

The brigade claimed that the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector, which is in the eastern Ukrainian province of Donetsk, on Telegram.

Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute tweeted the video of the epic encounter, describing the scene as “a Russian BTR-82 coming under 25mm cannon fire from a Bradley IFV from Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade.”

Video of a Russian BTR-82 coming under 25mm cannon fire from a Bradley IFV from Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade. https://t.co/B08tpyAJF7 pic.twitter.com/px8bee6hB8 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 7, 2024

“The Russian occupiers are not reducing the pace of their assaults,” the Ukrainian 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade said in their Telegram message. “Soldiers of 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade [fought off] at least three combat brigades of the Russian Federation,” the unit claimed.

The brigade is considered to be a veteran unit within the Ukrainian military, Business Insider reported. It reportedly employs the Bradley fighting vehicles the U.S. has begun providing more of to the country in recent weeks. This renewed support comes after months of combat between the 47th and Russian forces, according to the outlet.

This is not the first instance where an American-supplied Bradley Fighting Vehicle was employed against Russians forces by Ukraine. A video back in January captured a Bradly dealing serious damage to a Russian T-90 tank, which was supposed to be the most powerful tank in Russia’s arsenal.

The Russo-Ukraine War broke out on Feb. 23, 2022 when Russian forces entered Ukrainian territory aiming to “demilitarize and de-Nazify” the country. Ukrainians view the war as one of Russian aggression and a challenge to NATO.