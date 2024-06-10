Megachurch Pastor, Author Steps Away From Ministry Citing Past ‘Sin’

Oak Cliff Bible Church, a megachurch in Dallas, Texas, released a statement Sunday from its lead pastor, Dr. Tony Evans, revealing that will be stepping down from his post effective immediately due to a “sin” years in his past

Evans declared his intent to step down during “both services,” according to the church’s website. He, the author of several bestselling books, begins his statement by expressing his thanks for the “glorious joy and privilege” of leading the roughly 10,000-member church for forty-eight years.

The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives,” Evans writes. “When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard.” (RELATED: SCHWEPPE: Joe Biden’s Latest Target — Christian Colleges)

In a statement posted on the Oak Cliff Bible Church website, church leaders have announced that Senior Pastor Tony Evans has stepped away from his staff role at the church due to falling “short of the high standards of [S]cripture.”https://t.co/h7VLnNo92l — Baptist Press (@BaptistPress) June 10, 2024

Dr. Evans continues in the statement, saying he has addressed the issue with his family and will be “submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the [church] elders.”

“While I have committed no crime, I did not use righteous judgment in my actions,” Evans adds. There is no further clarification in the statement regarding the specifics of the “actions” Evans is referencing.

He concludes his statement by charging the church to continue on without him as pastor. “During this time, it is critical that the ministry of OCBF continue as vibrantly as ever. Remember, you serve the Lord Jesus Christ, not a man.”