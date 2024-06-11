Cow Kills Woman

A farmworker tending to a newborn calf was charged and killed by another cow Sunday in upstate New York, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The incident took place at Flack Farm in Lisbon, New York, according to a press release from the St. Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office obtained by Newzjunky. The preliminary investigation notes the woman, identified as Flor Lopez, was an employee at the farm.

The 28-year-old was “attempting to tend to a newborn calf when a nearby cow charged at her, striking her multiple times,” the press release reads.

Lopez was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries, the press release continues. The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing, pending an autopsy to determine Lopez’s cause of death.

Authorities noted the nature of the incident appears to be an accidental death, according to the press release.

Back in June 2023, approximately 15 to 20 cows attacked an unsuspecting jogger on the Meadowlark Trail in Colorado, according to Colorado Hometown Weekly. Most of the cows involved in the incident were reportedly mothers accompanied by their calves.

The woman was taken to a local hospital following the incident, the outlet noted. Erin Hartnett, a ranger for the Boulder County Parks, told the outlet that the cows were most likely trying to protect their offspring and that the jogger had not acted provocatively leading up to the incident.

“This time of year they’re just very protective of their calves,” Hartnett told the Colorado Hometown Weekly.

The Meadowlark Trail is known to have cows nearby as it’s situated by a cattle grazing area and has warning signs, Vivienne Jannatpour, spokeswoman for Boulder County Parks and Open Space, told the outlet. While the herd’s presence had not caused any issues prior to the attack, people had previously reported aggressive cattle in the vicinity, the outlet noted.

“We have had people feel threatened by the cattle before, which is one of the reasons we put the signs up,” Jannatpour told the outlet.