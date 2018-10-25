Chuck Todd: Mail Bombs ‘Could Be Some Russian Operation’

MSNBC political director Chuck Todd suggested Thursday that Russians could be behind a series of potential explosive devices mailed to Democrats this week.

“I have this fear it could be some Russian operation, too, designed to do what’s happening now,” Todd said on his MSNBC show, “Meet the Press Daily.”

“In some ways, we shouldn’t rule anything out. It is diving us,” Todd continued.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd says he “has this fear” that the bombs shipped through the mail to prominent Democrats “could be some Russian operation” to sow division in the US. H/t @SamSacks pic.twitter.com/aiVaxGlnqS — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) October 25, 2018

Pipe bombs were mailed this week to at least 10 high-profile Democrats, including President Obama, California Rep. Maxine Waters, Vice President Joe Biden, the Clintons and former Attorney General Eric Holder. George Soros, the billionaire funder of numerous liberal causes, also received one of the devices. (RELATED: Pipe Bombs Sent To High-Profile Democrats)

None of the devices detonated.

A culprit has not been identified, but authorities are reportedly focusing on Florida as a potential point of origin for the packages.

