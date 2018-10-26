Investigation Into Maryland’s Football Program Following Player’s Death Yields Unexpected Results

An investigation into Maryland’s football program following Jordan McNair’s death apparently didn’t dig up the results many were expecting.

There had been many allegations of a toxic culture for the Terrapins, and there were plenty of questions swirling around after McNair died from heat stroke. According to WTOP, the investigation found there wasn’t a “toxic” atmosphere. (RELATED:Highly-Touted College Football Player Tragically Dies. Here’s What We Know)

However, head coach DJ Durkin, who is on administrative leave, still might not keep his job. WTOP also reported the following details:

A source said at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, a majority of the board was in favor of seeing the school move on from both football coach DJ Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans. How that will come about — and at what cost — still needs to be worked out. It also still appears that University of Maryland President Wallace Loh will eventually be departing as well.

I’m stunned by this report. Absolutely stunned. How can the culture not be toxic when the school has already taken responsibility for McNair’s unacceptable death? A player dying because he didn’t receive adequate medical attention seems like the definition of a toxic culture.

It’s also worth pointing out the board of regents that reviewed the report lack the power to actually fire Durkin. That power is only in the hands of top school administrators, according to WTOP.

However, the board of regents wanting to can Durkin is probably a feeling that is mirrored by many around the place. Check back for more details when we have them. Something tells me this situation might only get a bit murkier before it’s all said and done.

