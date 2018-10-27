Dodgers Beat Red Sox In Longest World Series Game Ever Played

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox Saturday morning in a stunning 18-inning game, the longest World Series match in history.

Played at the Dodgers stadium, World Series game three started Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, lasting more than seven hours.

The game went four more innings than the previous 14-inning World Series game record, The Associated Press reported Saturday. Only three games — in 1916, 2005 and 2015 — lasted 14 innings, according to Sports Illustrated.

The hard-fought battle also set a World Series record for the longest game in length of time, at seven hours and 30 minutes, The AP reported. The previous record of five hours and 41 minutes was set during game three of the 2005 match between the Astros and White Sox, Sports Illustrated reported.

There have been 663 World Series games to date, according to The AP. (RELATED: The World Was Very Different Last Time The Red Sox And Dodgers Met For A World Series)

Game officials played “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” twice, once at the seventh-inning stretch and again at the 14th inning.

“It was an amazing game,” Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig said, according to The AP. “I’m a little tired. But we’re ready to come back tomorrow,” he added, before realizing they had played into Saturday’s morning hours. “In a couple of hours,” he corrected.

“I think my beard got about three inches longer,” said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.

“All I know is we’re feeling pretty good about ourselves right now,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday morning’s win, according to The AP.

The Boston Red Sox lead the LA Dodgers 2-1 in the seven game series.

