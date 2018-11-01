This Hype Video For The Alabama/LSU Game Will Give You Chills

An incredible hype video for the Alabama/LSU game has hit the internet.

This is by far and away the biggest game of the year up to this point when it comes to college football. It’s two top five teams lining up on the field getting ready to battle it out for a win. That’s what great football is all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 20, 2018 at 6:09pm PDT

Naturally, you can’t have a major college football game without an outstanding hype video. That’s where this video enters the picture for the matchup between the Tide and Tigers. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks)

I dare anybody to tell me they didn’t get chills after watching it. Enjoy it below.

I can’t wait for Saturday night. I’ve been waiting for this game for two weeks! That’s an eternity in my world. Do any of you know how short my attention span is? It’s incredibly short.

From the moment the sun comes up Saturday, I will be locked and loaded for this game. I can’t wait! It’s going to be outstanding.

Check back for my full preview. It’s going to be electric.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter