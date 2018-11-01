The Wisconsin Badgers Football Team Finally Gets Great News. It Could Change Everything

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been taken off the injury report for a concussion and is good to roll against Rutgers.

Looks like Alex Hornibrook a go for this weekend. With him questionable, #Badgers were a 30-point favorite over Rutgers (over/under of 50). Curious to see if that changes. — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) November 1, 2018

#Badgers QB Alex Hornibrook has been taken off the injury report, so looks like he’ll play against Rutgers. Cole Van Lanen was ruled out but now appears like he’s got a chance to play this week. Scott Nelson’s out. Dixon, Loudermilk and Harrell still questionable. pic.twitter.com/v28xlFhAP3 — Jason Galloway (@Jason_Galloway) November 1, 2018

Finally, it’s about damn time my Wisconsin Badgers got some good news in the football department. We’ve just been getting shellacked time and time again. We’ve just been getting our asses kicked. It’s about time we got a little bit of good news.

Look, I don’t hate backup Jack Coan. The kid is an athlete and he might have a great future ahead of him playing football. I don’t know.

What I do know for sure is Hornibrook playing gives the Badgers our best chance of winning football games. Look no further than our loss to Northwestern if you need proof of that. (RELATED: This College Football Team Should Be Suspended Immediately For Their Horrific Actions [VIDEO])

Hornibrook simply has to be the guy playing.

Now, let’s get him on the field against Rutgers slinging the rock. This season is already pretty much a lost cause, but we can still try to do some good things.

