CNN Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Correspondent Jim Acosta

CNN released a statement attacking President Donald Trump for his spat with CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Wednesday afternoon.

“This President’s ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far. They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American,” CNN’s statement reads. “While President Trump has made it clear he does not respect a free press, he has a sworn obligation to protect it. A free press is vital to democracy, and we stand behind Jim Acosta and his fellow journalists everywhere.”



CNN’s message was in response to a heated back-and-forth between Acosta and Trump during the president’s press conference in which Acosta began by trying to challenge the president on a statement he made about immigration prior to the midterm elections.

Acosta proceeded to bring up the president’s rhetoric about the migrant caravan that’s headed from Central America through Mexico to the southern border of the U.S.

When Trump fired back, Acosta turned to an ad released by the president that many news outlets have refused to show for its depiction of illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Trump Sends First Message Victorious Dems Wanting Investigations: ‘Two Can Play That Game!’)

“I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person,” Trump responded at one point. “You shouldn’t be working for CNN. You are a very rude person. The way that you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. And the way that you treat other people are horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.”

WATCH:

