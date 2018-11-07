Imaginary ‘Senate Popular Vote’ Pushed By Media Elite Who Apparently Forgot High School Civics

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Republican gains in the Senate on Tuesday prompted a number of liberals to complain about the fact that senators are chosen by state rather than by population.

Casting aside the U.S. Constitution, they cited an imaginary “Senate popular vote” as if it were a wireless service plan with rollover minutes that could be borrowed from states with Democratic excesses — such as California — and used to tip balances in states that went the other way. (RELATED: Democrats Win The House, Delegitimize The Senate)

“It makes no sense.”

It’s as bad as the Electoral College.

“Legitimacy crisis.”

“Historical gerrymander.”

“Our country is not a Democracy.”

Their complaints were quickly smacked down by those who actually paid attention in their high school civics classes.

“Today’s Dumb Thing.”

“I will never take seriously anything you say about politics.”

“It’s not a real metric.”

Democrats received approximately 8 million more votes than Republicans across 35 seats — 26 of which were held by Democrats or Independents who caucus with Democrats. Republicans made gains in Missouri, Indiana and North Dakota, while Democrats flipped the Nevada Senate seat held by Republican Dean Heller.

Florida was initially called for term-limited Republican Governor Rick Scott, but incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson has called for a recount.

