Parkland Victim’s Father Responds To News Shooter Registered To Vote While In Jail

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack, reacted strongly to news that Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz registered to vote in Florida while sitting in a Broward County jail.

“He’s a mass murderer, he’s already confessed and he shouldn’t have the right to vote,” Pollack told Fox News on Saturday. “To allow him to register to vote when my daughter can’t, it’s like sticking a big knife in my heart.”

Nikolas Cruz, facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, appears in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Stocker/Pool

Pollack reportedly found out about Cruz being a registered voter while monitoring the ongoing Broward County vote count following the 2018 midterm elections.

“I didn’t believe it myself until I went online,” he said.

Fox News reported:

The Florida Secretary of State’s website shows that Cruz was registered to vote in July – as a Republican – with the Broward jail as his home address. Cruz’ voter information was blocked from public view later Saturday.

As a registered voter in jail, Cruz would have been eligible to vote by absentee ballot. It’s unclear if he applied to vote absentee or if he voted.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Pollock wrote via Twitter Saturday. “18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote. The Despicable Democrats have no shame. Can’t let them steal this election.” (RELATED: Parkland Students’ Anti-NRA Protest Against Publix Backfires)

He also had strong words for Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipe and Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Florida voters last week approved an amendment that would give over a million felons the right to vote. (RELATED: ‘Go To Hell’ – Parkland Dad Andrew Pollack Unloads On Democrats For Failing His Daughter)

Later, Pollock responded to critics by saying it’s “an absolute travesty that animals like him get to vote.”

