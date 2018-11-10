Parkland Victim’s Father Responds To News Shooter Registered To Vote While In Jail

Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack, reacted strongly to news that Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz registered to vote in Florida while sitting in a Broward County jail.

“He’s a mass murderer, he’s already confessed and he shouldn’t have the right to vote,” Pollack told Fox News on Saturday. “To allow him to register to vote when my daughter can’t, it’s like sticking a big knife in my heart.”

Pollack reportedly found out about Cruz being a registered voter while monitoring the ongoing Broward County vote count following the 2018 midterm elections.

“I didn’t believe it myself until I went online,” he said.

Fox News reported:

The Florida Secretary of State’s website shows that Cruz was registered to vote in July – as a Republican – with the Broward jail as his home address. Cruz’ voter information was blocked from public view later Saturday. As a registered voter in jail, Cruz would have been eligible to vote by absentee ballot. It’s unclear if he applied to vote absentee or if he voted.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Pollock wrote via Twitter Saturday. “18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote. The Despicable Democrats have no shame. Can’t let them steal this election.” (RELATED: Parkland Students’ Anti-NRA Protest Against Publix Backfires)

I’m sick to my stomach. 18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote.The Despicable Democrats have no shame.Can’t let them steal this election. pic.twitter.com/qWisidEpek — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

He also had strong words for Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipe and Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

My daughter was murdered and buried. She can’t vote. Inexcusable that the Sheriff & SOE would proactively go into the jail to make sure that 18-1958 is registered to vote for the election. Beyond disgraceful. https://t.co/5q63UbNuLa — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

Broward, FL & the entire country have lost confidence in Brenda Snipes. She has a long history of failing at her job. Time to bring in someone who is competent. Our county, state & country deserve to have faith in our elections. / @ScottforFlorida @AGPamBondi @realDonaldTrump — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

Florida voters last week approved an amendment that would give over a million felons the right to vote. (RELATED: ‘Go To Hell’ – Parkland Dad Andrew Pollack Unloads On Democrats For Failing His Daughter)

Later, Pollock responded to critics by saying it’s “an absolute travesty that animals like him get to vote.”

It’s amazing how many people are attacking me because I think it’s despicable that the sick, demented Parkland shooter was registered to vote in July!! It’s an absolute travesty that animals like him get to vote. Broward is a cesspool of corrupt, unethical liberals. #FixIt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

Follow Scott on Facebook and Twitter.